Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 85,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 50,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 41,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

