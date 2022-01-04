Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $475,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).