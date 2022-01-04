Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,889,000 after acquiring an additional 500,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,373,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

