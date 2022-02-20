Retirement Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Body

Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDIV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,494,000 after buying an additional 263,708 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $2,308,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV).