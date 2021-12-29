Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 38,992 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $16,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Financial Group by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 178,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.65 and its 200-day moving average is $133.08. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

