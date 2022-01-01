Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUZ stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

