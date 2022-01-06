Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 345,333 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,270,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 345,333 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,170,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average of $152.15. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

