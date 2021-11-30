Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC): Price Now Near $13.66; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RVNC

Currently, RVNC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.86 (6.72%) from the hour prior. RVNC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

RVNC ranks 27th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

RVNC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RVNC’s price is up $1.1 (8.83%) from the day prior. RVNC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows RVNC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RVNC: Daily RSI Analysis For RVNC, its RSI is now at 48.0349.

RVNC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

