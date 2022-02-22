Reviewing GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC) and Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Body

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) and GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Savara and GelStat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara N/A -32.46% -26.38% GelStat N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Savara and GelStat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara 0 0 3 0 3.00 GelStat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Savara currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 395.50%. Given Savara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Savara is more favorable than GelStat.

Volatility and Risk

Savara has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GelStat has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Savara shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Savara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of GelStat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savara and GelStat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara $260,000.00 486.13 -$49.62 million N/A N/A GelStat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GelStat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Savara.

Summary

Savara beats GelStat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

GelStat Company Profile

GelStat Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes GelStat Migraine, Chews 2 Lose, All Natural Speed, and GelStat Speed. The company was founded on November 13, 1991 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.