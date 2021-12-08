Reviewing InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) & Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group 18.09% 1.28% 0.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Trip.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 5.95 -$491.00 million $0.91 30.63

InterCloud Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trip.com Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InterCloud Systems and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $44.82, indicating a potential upside of 60.81%.

Risk & Volatility

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats InterCloud Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services. The company offers cloud and managed services, professional consulting and staffing services, and infrastructure and applications to assist its customers in meeting their changing technology demands. It’s cloud solutions offer enterprise and service-provider customers the opportunity to adopt an operational expense model by outsourcing to InterCloud rather than the capital expense model that has dominated in recent decades in IT infrastructure management. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shrewsbury, NJ.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.