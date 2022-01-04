Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) & Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 8.02 $407.30 million $4.57 19.36 Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 59.29 -$2.85 million ($0.81) -2.04

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 41.59% 35.89% 23.55% Inhibikase Therapeutics -335.03% -40.55% -35.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Neurocrine Biosciences and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 1 5 11 0 2.59 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $118.14, indicating a potential upside of 33.54%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 627.27%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.