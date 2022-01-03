Reviewing NextSource Materials (NSRCF) & Its Competitors

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NextSource Materials to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% NextSource Materials Competitors -55.97% -6.17% 0.43%

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials’ peers have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextSource Materials and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials Competitors 803 3544 3823 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 54.14%. Given NextSource Materials’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A -$41.96 million -4.08 NextSource Materials Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 16.68

NextSource Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NextSource Materials peers beat NextSource Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.