Reviewing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Trebia Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trebia Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinterest and Trebia Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 15 11 0 2.42 Trebia Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $68.98, indicating a potential upside of 91.40%. Trebia Acquisition has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.53%. Given Trebia Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trebia Acquisition is more favorable than Pinterest.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Trebia Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 14.35% 15.19% 13.09% Trebia Acquisition N/A -5.30% 0.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Trebia Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.69 billion 13.89 -$128.32 million $0.51 70.67 Trebia Acquisition N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A

Trebia Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest.

Summary

Pinterest beats Trebia Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.