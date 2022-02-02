Reviewing PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -265.02% -102.66% -58.40% Fate Therapeutics -359.66% -28.25% -20.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolarityTE and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $10.13 million 4.29 -$42.85 million ($0.56) -0.95 Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 124.90 -$173.39 million ($2.12) -19.39

PolarityTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PolarityTE and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Fate Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86

Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $104.13, suggesting a potential upside of 153.30%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats PolarityTE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.