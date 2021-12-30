Reviewing SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) & Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) and Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Euro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 6.65% 24.99% 11.36% Euro Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SiteOne Landscape Supply and Euro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 2 4 4 0 2.20 Euro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus price target of $219.22, suggesting a potential downside of 8.60%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Euro Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Euro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.0% of Euro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Euro Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $2.70 billion 3.96 $121.30 million $4.85 49.45 Euro Tech $13.36 million 1.20 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Euro Tech.

Volatility and Risk

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euro Tech has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Euro Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co. Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment. The Engineering segment involves in water and waste-water treatment engineering and air pollution control business through Pact-Yixing, the firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.