Reviewing Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and Verint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems $1.27 billion 2.70 -$7.27 million ($0.26) -201.62

Embark Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verint Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Embark Technology and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Embark Technology currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.65%. Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $67.57, suggesting a potential upside of 28.90%. Given Embark Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems -0.09% 13.75% 5.38%

Summary

Verint Systems beats Embark Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc. engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk. The Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment addresses the security intelligence market. The company was founded by Daniel Bodner in February 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.