Reviewing William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) & SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares William Hill and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Hill $1.58 billion 2.49 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.78 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 7.08 $56.20 million $1.38 17.86

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than William Hill. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Hill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

William Hill has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares William Hill and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Hill N/A N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 39.40% 5.97% 2.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for William Hill and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Hill 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $33.43, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than William Hill.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats William Hill on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also provides online sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. William Hill PLC was formerly known as William Hill Limited and changed its name to William Hill PLC in May 2002. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom. As of April 22, 2021, William Hill PLC operates as a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.