Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 811.1% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:REVH opened at $9.73 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,098,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,291,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,653 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,640,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,676,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,933 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

