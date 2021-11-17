Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD): Price Down $-0.12 (-0.36)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.36)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RVMD

Currently, RVMD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.36%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RVMD ranks 260th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

RVMD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RVMD’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.36%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that RVMD has seen 3 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RVMD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RVMD: Daily RSI Analysis For RVMD, its RSI is now at 0.

RVMD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

