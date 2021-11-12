Revolve Group Inc (RVLV): Price Now Near $84.87; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RVLV

Currently, RVLV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.31 (0.37%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as RVLV has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, RVLV ranks 45th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RVLV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RVLV’s price is up $0.39 (0.47%) from the day prior. RVLV has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows RVLV’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RVLV: Daily RSI Analysis For RVLV, its RSI is now at 55.3908.

RVLV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For RVLV News Traders

Investors and traders in RVLV may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Notable Revolve Gr Insider Trades $12M In Company Stock

Michael Karanikolas, Insider at Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Michael Karanikolas exercised options to purchase 150,950 Revolve Gr shares for $0 on November 10. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $79.10 to $84.16 to raise a total of $12,330,038 from

