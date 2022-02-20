Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading 3.2% Higher

Body

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50. 1,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,229,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,426 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

