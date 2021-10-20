Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR): Price Up $0.57 (0.91)% Over Past Day, Up $0.44 (0.7)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for REXR

At the moment, REXR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.44 (0.7%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row REXR has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

REXR ranks 61st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

REXR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, REXR’s price is up $0.57 (0.91%) from the day prior. REXR has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows REXR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< REXR: Daily RSI Analysis For REXR, its RSI is now at 100.

REXR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For REXR News Traders

Investors and traders in REXR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Should You Buy Rexford Industrial (REXR) Ahead of Earnings?

Rexford Industrial (REXR) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market