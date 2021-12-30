Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.78

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.78 and last traded at $78.66, with a volume of 3543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $5,393,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

