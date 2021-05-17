Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN): Price Now Near $6.94; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RBBN

At the moment, RBBN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (1.02%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RBBN ranks 34th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

RBBN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RBBN’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.57%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RBBN’s price action over the past 90 days.

