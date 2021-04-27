Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN): Price Now Near $8.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RBBN

At the time of this writing, RBBN's price is down $-0.05 (-0.67%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row RBBN has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RBBN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RBBN’s price is down $-0.1 (-1.16%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RBBN’s price action over the past 90 days.

For RBBN News Traders

Investors and traders in RBBN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Pineland Telephone Cooperative Upgrades Communications Network with Ribbon IP Optical Solutions

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Pineland Telephone Cooperative, a provider of telecommunications services to residential and business customers in South Georgia, has selected Ribbon’s IP Optical network solutions to upgrade its communications network. Ribbon’s industry-leading Apollo and Neptune solutions allow Pineland to expand its network capacity to meet current and future growth demands.

