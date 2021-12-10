Richard Adam Norwitt Sells 217,913 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Adam Norwitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock