Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

REI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of REI opened at $2.65 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $264.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.37.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

