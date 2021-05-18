Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO): Price Now Near $89.87; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RIO

At the moment, RIO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as RIO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RIO ranks 43rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks.

RIO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RIO’s price is down $-0.74 (-0.82%) from the day prior. RIO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Rio Tinto Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For RIO News Traders

Investors and traders in RIO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Why Western Copper and Gold Stock Rallied 20% in Early Trading Today

Miner Western Copper and Gold got a little support from an industry giant and investors thought it was a good thing.

