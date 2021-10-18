Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA): Price Up $0.35 (0.53)% Over Past Day, Up $0.26 (0.39)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RBA

At the time of this writing, RBA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.39%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that RBA has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, RBA ranks 108th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RBA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RBA’s price is up $0.35 (0.53%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as RBA has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows RBA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RBA: Daily RSI Analysis For RBA, its RSI is now at 100.

RBA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

