Rli Corp (RLI): Price Down $-1.2 (-1.11)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.2 (-1.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RLI

At the time of this writing, RLI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.2 (-1.11%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row RLI has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RLI ranks 95th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

RLI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RLI’s price is down $-1.2 (-1.11%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RLI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RLI: Daily RSI Analysis RLI’s RSI now stands at 39.3939.

RLI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error