RLX Technology Inc (RLX): Price Up $0.18 (1.95)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.65)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RLX

At the moment, RLX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.65%) from the hour prior. RLX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RLX ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Tobacco Products stocks.

RLX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RLX’s price is up $0.18 (1.95%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. RLX Technology Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.