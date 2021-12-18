RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Down 38.1% in November

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of RMGC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,211. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

