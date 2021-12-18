RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 73,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000.

NASDAQ:RMGC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,211. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?