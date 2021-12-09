Rmr Group Inc (RMR): Price Now Near $34.43; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RMR

Currently, RMR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.61%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RMR ranks 205th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

RMR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RMR’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.61%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RMR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RMR: Daily RSI Analysis For RMR, its RSI is now at 62.6632.

RMR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error