Robert W. Baird Downgrades Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Neutral

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $139.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

