Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $178.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.94. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

