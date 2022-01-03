Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.43.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $414.55 on Thursday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.21. The stock has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

