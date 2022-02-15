Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $41,000 Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Matson were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $101.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.46%.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,930 shares of company stock worth $1,059,973 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

