Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,456,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 53.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 261,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.60 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $353,330.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,156 shares of company stock worth $1,025,630. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).