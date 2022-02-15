Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 3,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 7.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $654.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.77.

MGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

