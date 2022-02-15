Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 39.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,182,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,712,000 after acquiring an additional 150,825 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EHC opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).