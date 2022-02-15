Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $25,456,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,630 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -120.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $42.81.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

