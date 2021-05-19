Rocket Companies Inc (RKT): Price Now Near $17.14; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RKT

At the time of this writing, RKT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (1.13%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as RKT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RKT ranks 107th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

RKT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RKT’s price is down $-0.48 (-2.73%) from the day prior. RKT has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RKT’s price action over the past 90 days.

