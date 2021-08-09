Rocket Companies Inc (RKT): Price Now Near $17.58; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RKT

Currently, RKT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RKT ranks 55th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

Currently, RKT’s price is up $0.03 (0.18%) from the day prior. RKT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on RKT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows RKT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RKT: Daily RSI Analysis RKT’s RSI now stands at 100.

RKT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Rocket Shareholder Notice

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Rocket To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 8, 2021) – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rocket Companies, Inc. (“Rocket” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RKT) and reminds investors of the August 30, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a …

