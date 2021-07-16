Rocket Companies Inc (RKT): Price Up $0.09 (0.54)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RKT

Currently, RKT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, RKT ranks 45th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RKT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RKT’s price is up $0.09 (0.54%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that RKT has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Rocket Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RKT: Daily RSI Analysis For RKT, its RSI is now at 100.

RKT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For RKT News Traders

Investors and traders in RKT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – RKT

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Companies, Inc. (“Rocket” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RKT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-11618, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Class A com

