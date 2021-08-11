Rocket Companies Inc (RKT): Price Up $0.14 (0.8)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RKT

At the time of this writing, RKT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 200 and 50 hour changed directions on RKT; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, RKT ranks 72nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RKT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RKT’s price is up $0.14 (0.8%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as RKT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Rocket Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RKT: Daily RSI Analysis RKT’s RSI now stands at 53.4884.

RKT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market