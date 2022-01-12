Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT): Price Now Near $20.44; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RCKT

At the time of this writing, RCKT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.54%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as RCKT has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, RCKT ranks 203rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RCKT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RCKT’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.73%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as RCKT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RCKT: Daily RSI Analysis For RCKT, its RSI is now at 45.2991.

RCKT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For RCKT News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on RCKT may find value in this recent story:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Highlights Anticipated 2022 Milestones Across Lentiviral and AAV Gene Therapy Clinical Programs