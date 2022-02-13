ROCKI Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, ROCKI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $131,294.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.90 or 0.06890039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,548.11 or 0.99886845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048080 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049349 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp.

