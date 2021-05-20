Rogers Communications Inc (RCI): Price Now Near $51.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RCI

Currently, RCI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.1%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row RCI has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Communication stocks, RCI ranks 23rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RCI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RCI’s price is up $0.42 (0.83%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows RCI’s price action over the past 90 days.