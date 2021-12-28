Rogers Corp (ROG): Price Now Near $273.32; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ROG

Currently, ROG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. ROG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Chemicals stocks, ROG ranks 55th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ROG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ROG’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.02%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Rogers Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ROG: Daily RSI Analysis For ROG, its RSI is now at 48.227.

ROG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

